Assuming things hold up and Biden is our 46th, how does Trump go out, how will the media treat Biden

#ScorchedEarth #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #2020 #Election



Donald Trump has laid into Fox News saying it cost him the election, the same day host Neil Cavuto cut away from Kayleigh McEnany's press conference over her baseless claims of 'illegal voting' and Sandra Smith was caught ridiculing a guest who questioned the validity of the result.



The president accused Fox of 'tampering with the election' because its polls were 'so inaccurate' in a series of irate tweets Monday night where he threw the blame for his election defeat onto the media.



This came the same day the network, which has long been a close ally of Trump's, appeared to make its stance clear over his campaign's repeated unsubstantiated claims that the election is 'rigged'.



Fox News' host Cavuto cut away from Kayleigh McEnany's press conference Monday afternoon saying he 'can't in good countenance continue showing this' as she made a series of baseless claims that Democrats 'welcome fraud and illegal voting'.



Meanwhile, hours earlier anchor Sandra Smith was caught frowning and rolling her eyes and asking 'what is happening' as a Trump supporter repeated Trump's accusations of widespread election fraud.



This comes as Rupert Murdoch's media empire appears to be seeking to distance itself from Trump, with Fox and several of its other conservative outlets switching their messaging in the days after the election much to Trump's ire.



Trump reeled off a barrage of tweets Monday accusing Fox and several other outlets of 'election interference' and 'tampering' with the election because their polls were 'so far off' in several states.



He singled out Fox saying it was 'wrong on everything' adding to his increasingly fractured relationship with Fox News and Murdoch.



'@FoxNews, @QuinnipiacPoll, ABC/WaPo, NBC/WSJ were so inaccurate with their polls on me, that it really is tampering with an Election. They were so far off in their polling, and in their attempt to suppress - that they should be called out for Election Interference,' Trump blasted.



He pointed to states including Wisconsin and Iowa where he said the media projected he would lose to Joe Biden.