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Add Two More to the Clinton Body Bag Counts: How Do They Keep Getting Away With All These Suicides?
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90 views • June 03, 2022
The Clinton body count has increased following the suspicious death of a second Clinton associate who vowed to expose details about an elite pedophile ring involving Epstein and the Clintons.
Ashley Haynes, 47, was found drowned in an Arkansas River with an extension cord knotted to her ankle and attached to a concrete block.
She had been seen just months before visiting Clinton adviser and longtime Epstein Pal Mark Middleton, whose body was discovered earlier this month hanging from a tree with the same electrical cord wrapped around his neck and a close-range shotgun blast through his chest.
A business associate who knew Middleton told reporters that it’s not a coincidence that Haynes had visited Clinton’s now-dead pal’s office to discuss an urgent matter.
“I saw her in Mark’s office!” the business associate told RadarOnline.com. “I was leaving and he (Middleton) was telling me that he had a very important meeting – and that’s the woman who came in!”
Haynes, a mother of two from the Little Rock suburb of Maumelle, vanished on Jan. 12.
After a massive search, her corpse was discovered four days later by a family friend – submerged in 10 feet of water!
“Mrs. Haynes had a bag strapped to her leg with a green extension cord,” states the police report. “Inside the bag was a large concrete block.”
Middleton’s death is equally baffling.
Clinton’s former presidential campaign finance director was found hanging from a tree with an extension cord around his neck.
“Everyone that I know here, that has worked with Mark, knows it is physically impossible for Mark to have killed himself,” Middleton’s business associate told Radar Online.
Middleton and Haynes are part of a growing list of dead bodies linked to Clinton and Epstein, who was found hanging inside his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting child sex trafficking charges.
Epstein's prosecution threatened to expose an elite pedophile ring implicating the Clintons and other VIP's.
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Ashley Haynes, 47, was found drowned in an Arkansas River with an extension cord knotted to her ankle and attached to a concrete block.
She had been seen just months before visiting Clinton adviser and longtime Epstein Pal Mark Middleton, whose body was discovered earlier this month hanging from a tree with the same electrical cord wrapped around his neck and a close-range shotgun blast through his chest.
A business associate who knew Middleton told reporters that it’s not a coincidence that Haynes had visited Clinton’s now-dead pal’s office to discuss an urgent matter.
“I saw her in Mark’s office!” the business associate told RadarOnline.com. “I was leaving and he (Middleton) was telling me that he had a very important meeting – and that’s the woman who came in!”
Haynes, a mother of two from the Little Rock suburb of Maumelle, vanished on Jan. 12.
After a massive search, her corpse was discovered four days later by a family friend – submerged in 10 feet of water!
“Mrs. Haynes had a bag strapped to her leg with a green extension cord,” states the police report. “Inside the bag was a large concrete block.”
Middleton’s death is equally baffling.
Clinton’s former presidential campaign finance director was found hanging from a tree with an extension cord around his neck.
“Everyone that I know here, that has worked with Mark, knows it is physically impossible for Mark to have killed himself,” Middleton’s business associate told Radar Online.
Middleton and Haynes are part of a growing list of dead bodies linked to Clinton and Epstein, who was found hanging inside his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting child sex trafficking charges.
Epstein's prosecution threatened to expose an elite pedophile ring implicating the Clintons and other VIP's.
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Globa...
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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