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DR PETER MCCULLOUGH INTERVIEWED BY DR PETER BREGGIN TALKING COVID NUMBERS AND THE NUMBERS ARE SCARY
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254 views • May 27, 2021
Take listen for a couple of minuets to the numbers and what they say about "vaccines" that injure or kill that would be withdrawn from use.
Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH Professor of Cardiology, esteemed researcher, journal editor, and treating COVID-19 front-line physician has written the top scientific reports on early treatment of COVID-19 and testified before the US Senate. He regularly communicates with other scientists around the world. He devotes this hour with us to the most current information you need and want to know--and will not hear almost anywhere else. One of the best places for current news on COVID-19 is on this channel and the channels I mirror every day.
Source: Fearless Nation via Jim Crenshaw
Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH Professor of Cardiology, esteemed researcher, journal editor, and treating COVID-19 front-line physician has written the top scientific reports on early treatment of COVID-19 and testified before the US Senate. He regularly communicates with other scientists around the world. He devotes this hour with us to the most current information you need and want to know--and will not hear almost anywhere else. One of the best places for current news on COVID-19 is on this channel and the channels I mirror every day.
Source: Fearless Nation via Jim Crenshaw
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