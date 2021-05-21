© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
GGT
Support Jon Wedger by subscribing on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/jonwedger
Contact via: http://www.jonwedgerfoundation.org
Jon Wedger is an ex-Scotland Yard police detective, he exposes corruption and child abuse within the police & care system. Today Jon campaigns all over Europe as a child abuse whistleblower.
Jon was joined in the second half of the episode by fellow campaigner and former Beechholme children’s home abuse survivor Alan Merritt.
Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ok7OGSSL46o
Scotland Yard Detective Exposes Elite Child Abuse | Jon Wedger