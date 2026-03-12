US strikes on Iran become ‘less and less justified’ - ex-Pentagon advisor, Col Douglas Macgregor, with Tucker Carlson, clip

US strikes on Iran become ‘less and less justified’ – ex-Pentagon advisor

💬 “I don't think that our attack on Iran is justified. It's not something that if you put it to a referendum in the United States, people would overwhelmingly support,” says retired US Army colonel and former senior DoD advisor Douglas Macgregor.

💬 “And each day that it [US strikes] continues, we look less and less justified, less and less legitimate and less and less moral. I don't think that's something Americans want,” Macgregor stresses.

Adding:

🚨🚨 ALL US bases in the Middle East should be CLOSED — they will be attacked: 🇮🇷 Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

KEY TAKEAWAYS from his speech:

🌏 The lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must continue to be used

🌏 However, we will obtain compensation from the enemy by any means necessary. If they refuse, we will seize their assets to the extent we deem appropriate. Should that not be possible, we will destroy an equivalent amount of their property

🌏 The Islamic Republic does not seek domination or colonial influence in the region. We remain fully prepared for unity and warm, mutual relations with all neighboring countries





@geopolitics_prime