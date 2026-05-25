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A Divine Revelation of Angels: Women Angels are Fallen Angels
Zechariah 5:7-9 NLT
[7] Then the heavy lead cover was lifted off the basket, and there was a woman sitting inside it. [8] The angel said, “The woman’s name is Wickedness,” and he pushed her back into the basket and closed the heavy lid again. [9] Then I looked up and saw two women flying toward us, gliding on the wind. They had wings like a stork, and they picked up the basket and flew into the sky.
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