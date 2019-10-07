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Health - New Flu Vaccines have Squalene in them cause autoimune disease - MS
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87 views • October 07, 2019
Medical Doctor Retracts H1N1 Vaccine Advice After Reading Insert!
ASimpleEquation Published on Nov 13, 2009
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r051fXtfng8
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Gulf War Syndrome caused by Anthrax Vaccine with Squalene
ASimpleEquation Published on Nov 13, 2009
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r051fXtfng8
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Gulf War Syndrome caused by Anthrax Vaccine with Squalene
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