GROSS! SECOND-LARGEST Python in Florida History CAPTURED

Breitbart
Nov 11, 2023
DISGUSTING! Footage from last Friday shows a giant python being captured in the Everglades National Park. The snake weighed in at 198 lbs. and was over 17 feet long, making it the second-heaviest python captured in Florida. #shorts
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/1kQrWzxsMcA/
