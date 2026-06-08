Latest Prophecy News Watch Headlines Monday June 8Th, 2026

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Defense Department Decision Reignites The Mormon-Christian Debate
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10069
Why Israel Refuses To Leave Hezbollah Alone: Preventing Another October 7
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10068
Madness: Church Committees Protest Requirement That Clergy Be Monogamous
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10067
Drag Show Invasion: From High School Graduation Parties To Dog Shows
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10066