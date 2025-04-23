BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚡ SUNRISE DAYS, NEXT PASSOVER APRIL 26TH, AND WORLD LEADERS AT THE POPE'S FUNERAL OF ALL DAYS
End the global reset
64 views • 1 week ago

prophetic events are happening right now with the death of Pope Francis. his funeral will be on April 26th 2025 and world leaders will be meeting for this funeral. but this is on the next Passover of April 26th 2025 of all days that it could fall on. It is not coincidence that he died on Easter Monday. these are prophetic signs indeed. It is my feeling that big things are getting ready to happen. Don't know when but I know that it will. but in this I will also quickly show once again that the days of the Bible begins at sunrise and not sunset. I cannot emphasize this enough. It should be simple. but I will go over it one more time because of a request


You could email me for questions or comments at [email protected]


IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL



VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12



OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS



[email protected]


THE VIDEO OF DONALD TRUMP AND JD VANCE VISITING POPE FRANCIS AND WHY IT IS SO IMPORTANT AND IS FULL OF NUMEROLOGY


https://www.bitchute.com/video/NejxIR1AADLi


THE POWER AND PASSOVER FROM LARRY MCGUIRE'S WEBSITE IS AT


larrygmeguiar2.com

