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Study Proves That MMS Blocks SARS-CoV-2 Spike Proteins





MMS aka Miracle Mineral Solution has been proven in a new study done by Japanese researchers that proves that (MMS) blocks SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins from binding with human receptors.





This is a study that I recently discovered and in this video, I share with you fully all the specific details about this amazing study.





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