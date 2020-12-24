Some of Srila Prabhupada's Divine Attributes



I. Srila Prabhupada is the founder acharya of ISKCON.

2. Srila Prabhupada is non-different from his mission.

3. Srila Prabhupada is bestowing the holy name in every town and village.

4. Srila Prabhupada is the crest jewel of all preachers.

5. Srila Prabhupada is the possessor of all Vaishnava qualities.

6. Srila Prabhupada is the most kind.

7. Srila Prabhupada is a perfect devotee.

8. Srila Prabhupada is the personification of the mercy of Lord Nityananda.

9. Srila Prabhupada is a most confidential servant of the Lord.

10. Srila Prabhupada is the best disciple of his own guru.

11. Srila Prabhupada is delivering Srimad-Bhagavatam and Caitanya-caritamrta

to the world.

12. Srila Prabhupada is the siksa-guru for the next ten thousand years.

13. Srila Prabhupada strictly follows all the previous acaryas.

14. Srila Prabhupada is perfectly renounced by being attached to the Absolute

Truth.



15. Srila Prabhupada is very dear to Kr�r:ia, the Supreme Personality of God-

head.



16. Srila Prabhupada is delivering the Western countries from impersonalism

and voidism.



17. Srila Prabhupada is an ocean of transcendental knowledge.

18. Srila Prabhupada has proven the existence of God and explained the science

by which one can understand Him.

19. Srila Prabhupada is the personified teachings of Lord Caitanya.

20. Srila Prabhupada is the Supreme Personality of Servitor Godhead.

21. Srila Prabhupada is the sum total of all the demigods.

22. Srila Prabhupada has changed the history of the world.

23. Srila Prabhupada is the puppet of the Lord.

24. Srila Prabhupada has no desire separate from the desire of the Lord.

25. Srila Prabhupada has taught the real meaning of God consciousness.

26. Srila Prabhupada is receiving all benedictions and freely giving them to all.

27. Srila Prabhupada is never touched by lust, anger, or greed.

28. Srila Prabhupada is always concerned to see his devotees happy in Krishnas

service.