Houthi Rebels Mock Second U.S. Airstrike On Yemen | 'No Impact On Us'
The Prisoner
8929 Subscribers
111 views
Published 14 hours ago

Houthis have claimed that the fresh strikes in Yemen by the United States had no significant impact, adding that the attack didn’t cause even an injury, with no material nor human losses. The Yemeni rebels, backed by Iran, have also vowed a “strong and effective response” to the attacks. The U.S. strikes came in response to constant attacks in the Red Sea by the Houthi rebels.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

yemenhouthisus attacks

