How demons come in and how to drive them out - Pastor Derek Prince
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2022).　Following video is by Pastor Derek Prince on how demons come into your body and how to drive them out. Due to the sheer number of demons and fallen angel devils they are releasing from the abyss now, they are entering into many people and the world is becoming more evil. The Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “female church donators loving” “Jezebel spirit filled” “Satan Lucifer’s ordained & allowed & trained” church pastors and religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels to stick their middle fingers up at God, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes to make God’s house into an extortionist gangster’s office, and doing hundreds of other things to replace Jesus with Jezebel & Sananda Jesus & Mammon & Adephagia, and removing all of God’s protection, in order to bring judgment upon their Western feminist nations with sword & famine & plague & demon armies, are allowing the increase of demons into society and corruption and destruction of earth, just as in Noah’s days. The real Christians are becoming more holy and righteous, and the atheists are becoming more evil and violent. They do not believe in demons, so they are open prey to them. When they get eaten by them, they might believe. End of transmission…


