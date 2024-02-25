Taylor Swift Psyop, Climate, Myth of Jan 6, Joel Olsteen, 2024 Moon Landing?

"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Tonight's show includes: Odysseus spacecraft lands on moon? The Taylor Swift Psyop, Climate narratives. A video for those that are too young to have seen daytime talk shows in the 90s. The Dying Myth of Jan 6th by Razorfist, Was Joel Olsteen in on it? More George Carlin truth on election fraud, Google Chatbot AI plus Much much more!

