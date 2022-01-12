© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What you need to know about Vitamin C supplements
Follow
1
Share
Report
209 views • January 12, 2022
Sam Bailey, January 11, 2022
Is all Vitamin C the same? What conditions can Vitamin C help? What are the best dietary sources? What do you need to know about Vitamin C supplements?
Please support her channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave her a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania Paperback:
Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Virus Mania E-book:
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
References:
1. Scurvy - eMedicine: https://web.archive.org/web/20100212005800/http://emedicine.medscape.com/article/985573-overview
2. The Age of Scurvy - Science History Institute: https://www.sciencehistory.org/distillations/the-age-of-scurvy
3. El descubrimiento español de la cura del escorbuto (“The Spanish discovery of the cure for scurvy”): https://abcblogs.abc.es/espejo-de-navegantes/otros-temas/el-descubrimiento-espanol-de-la-cura-del-escorbuto.html
4. Experimental Scurvy in Man, 1969: https://sci-hub.hkvisa.net/10.1093/ajcn/22.5.535
5. NIH - Vitamin C Fact Sheet: https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Vitaminc-Healthprofessional/
6. Vitamin C: the known and the unknown and Goldilocks, 2016: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/odi.12446
7. Concerning the Vitamin C therapy of Whooping-cough - Dr Otani, 1936: http://whale.to/a/otani1936.html
8. Sodium ascorbate/ Vitamin C treatment of whooping cough - Suzanne Humphries, MD, 2017:
9. https://drsuzanne.net/2017/1
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3lhiBGrcjM
Is all Vitamin C the same? What conditions can Vitamin C help? What are the best dietary sources? What do you need to know about Vitamin C supplements?
Please support her channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave her a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania Paperback:
Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Virus Mania E-book:
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
References:
1. Scurvy - eMedicine: https://web.archive.org/web/20100212005800/http://emedicine.medscape.com/article/985573-overview
2. The Age of Scurvy - Science History Institute: https://www.sciencehistory.org/distillations/the-age-of-scurvy
3. El descubrimiento español de la cura del escorbuto (“The Spanish discovery of the cure for scurvy”): https://abcblogs.abc.es/espejo-de-navegantes/otros-temas/el-descubrimiento-espanol-de-la-cura-del-escorbuto.html
4. Experimental Scurvy in Man, 1969: https://sci-hub.hkvisa.net/10.1093/ajcn/22.5.535
5. NIH - Vitamin C Fact Sheet: https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Vitaminc-Healthprofessional/
6. Vitamin C: the known and the unknown and Goldilocks, 2016: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/odi.12446
7. Concerning the Vitamin C therapy of Whooping-cough - Dr Otani, 1936: http://whale.to/a/otani1936.html
8. Sodium ascorbate/ Vitamin C treatment of whooping cough - Suzanne Humphries, MD, 2017:
9. https://drsuzanne.net/2017/1
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3lhiBGrcjM
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.