Soaring prices, stretched dimensions, flat earth bitch out, plus latest ideas and time frame 6-3-22

I've got a story or two to tell in this video and I'm gonna go over it again, why the "flat earth movement" is under a delusional curse! I've told the story what feels like a hundred times before yet there still seems to be another resurgence of flat earthers hitting up my channel and comment section. You're not smart, nor does the Bible say what you claim it says!! Your false interpretation of the bible says it. And that's just it. Its false. I'm going to say it again. The flat earth movement is under a curse! Besides the obvious the prices of things are exploding upward faster than a rocket and if things don't change drastically and soon we will be in some serious trouble. Those looking for the Lords return know that at this point with the way things are heading it can't happen a moment too soon.