Russian Missiles Hit Aviation Repair Plant in Lviv, Ukraine

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03/18/2022 Clouds of black smoke were seen rising on the horizon of Lviv on Friday morning. According to the city’s mayor, Andriy Sadovy, several missiles hit an aircraft repair plant at the airport complex in the western Ukrainian city, destroying a building. He added that the plant had been stopped and there were no casualties from the strike.