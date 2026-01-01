Holy Spirit Part 01

In this video, I share what I believe the Holy Spirit placed on my heart and support it with Scripture (KJV/NKJV). We look at the unity of the Spirit, the Trinity, and why the Bible speaks of one Holy Spirit, not many. We also review Jesus’ warning about blasphemy against the Holy Spirit, and the serious biblical cautions against adding to or taking away from God’s Word.

If you feel led to reply or comment, please do. I’ll answer as best as I can.

(References include: Eph 4:3–6, Matt 28:18–20, Matt 12:30–32, Mark 3:28–30, Luke 12:9–10, Deut 4:2; 12:32, Prov 30:5–6, Rev 22:18–19, Gal 6:6–8, 1 Cor 3:16, Rom 8:9–11, 1 Cor 12:13, John 14:16–17, John 16:7)