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And We Know 6.6.2022 IN this LONG STORM, many are using their voice to report, warn, expose! Stay together! PRAY!
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113 views • June 08, 2022
LT of And We Know.
When putting this together, I kept coming across people from all over using their gifts and voices to help bring the despairing together and remind us of how we can fight for our earthly freedom… in so many ways. Living without fear is not easy. The big issue hitting us all now is the Pride month and satan’s agenda to push it in our face everywhere we go until we can ’t breathe…literally. How do we navigate through this storm… let’s find out.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v17ijb9-6.4.22-in-this-long-storm-many-are-using-their-voice-to-report-warn-expose-.html
When putting this together, I kept coming across people from all over using their gifts and voices to help bring the despairing together and remind us of how we can fight for our earthly freedom… in so many ways. Living without fear is not easy. The big issue hitting us all now is the Pride month and satan’s agenda to push it in our face everywhere we go until we can ’t breathe…literally. How do we navigate through this storm… let’s find out.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v17ijb9-6.4.22-in-this-long-storm-many-are-using-their-voice-to-report-warn-expose-.html
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