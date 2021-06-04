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Easy Fried Rice with YUMMY BACON! and Stir Fried Veggies!
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20 views • June 04, 2021
In this episode, I show our unique way of making fried rice and with BACON!! YUMMY :). Also show how to properly stir fry veggies . Thanks for tuning in and enjoy.
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