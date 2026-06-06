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American cargo vessel "Arista" in the Strait of Hormuz, seized by the IRGC for violating maritime transit laws & regulations, & latest tonight in text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Footage of he American cargo vessel "Arista" in the Strait of Hormuz, seized by the IRGC for violating maritime transit laws and regulations, according to Iranian authorities.

Adding, in order of posted, first to the latest info at the bottom, over the last few hours:

⚡️ Iranian air defenses are engaging hostile aerial targets over Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf.

! CENTCOM claims they shot down four Iranian drones and struck facilities at Goruk and on Qeshm Island. (a few hours ago)

Also, no video yet, but still shots:

❗️— BREAKING: Kuwait says air defenses are confronting "hostile missile and drone attacks."

❗️- Sirens are sounding again in Kuwait.

⚡️ — Iranian ballistic missiles are targeting Kuwait.

BREAKING :- SEVERAL EXPLOSION HEARD IN BAHRAIN.

⚡️ — Iranian ballistic missiles were launched towards Kuwait and Bahrain from the Fars and Bushehr provinces in southern Iran.

Adding, just now posted:

❗️— photo shown shows smoke rising from the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet HQ in Bahrain.


@Intel Slava

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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