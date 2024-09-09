Austin J. Tobin Plaza @ the WTC, 2001

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As the largest plaza in New York city, it occupied a whopping 5 acres or 220,000 ft2 of prime real estate. An estimated 50-80k walked over its stones every day.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUHUSddrd2c&t=102s
At a later date, i will delve into the occultic intention behind the Plaza's design. To briefly summarize here, I believe it was actually a masonically inspired sacrificial altar to the ancient egyptian god Amen-Ra!