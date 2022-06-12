Jab Data is In: Children Are Going to Die, Pfizer, Moderna Release Study Results for kids 6mo-4 yrs

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On Friday, June 3rd’s edition of The Stew Peters Show, Dr. Jane Ruby presents Pfizer documents that expose the under 50% efficiency of vaccines from ages 6 months to 2 years old.
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!
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