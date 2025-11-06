© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Liz Gunn: "It's open-air prisons that they have planned for us, is it not, Catherine?"
Catherine Austin Fitts: "It's open-air prisons they have planned for us—the kind used for livestock, run by the people who ran the Epstein network, who have the power to literally force you to turn your kids over to them. We can't fathom what this world is like."