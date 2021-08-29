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Watch As University of Tennessee Student Is Dragged Out Of Class By Cop For Not Wearing Mask As Students Cheer
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220 views • August 29, 2021
I'm, sorry but do we live under Nazism rule? Where are the voices to be heard in support for one lone patriot?? The dumbing down of people looks like it has been highly successful!!
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