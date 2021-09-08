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Dr. Ardis Interviews Patient Advocate Michelle Rowton, MSN
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971 views • September 08, 2021
In this video you will learn the necessary steps to protect your loved ones in the hospital.
MUST WATCH!!! SUCCESSFUL STEPS TO BE A PATIENT ADVOCATE FOR PATIENTS AND LOVED ONES IN THE HOSPITAL...SHARE EVERYWHERE!!!
MUST WATCH!!! SUCCESSFUL STEPS TO BE A PATIENT ADVOCATE FOR PATIENTS AND LOVED ONES IN THE HOSPITAL...SHARE EVERYWHERE!!!
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