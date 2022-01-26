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"The Domain of Arnheim" by Edgar Allan Poe
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10 views • January 26, 2022
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The garden like a lady fair was cut,
That lay as if she slumbered in delight,
And to the open skies her eyes did shut.
The azure fields of Heaven were ‘sembled right
In a large round, set with the flowers of light.
The flowers de luce, and the round sparks of dew.
That hung upon their azure leaves did shew
Like twinkling stars that sparkle in the evening blue.
-Giles Fletcher.
1 furlong = 1/8 of a mile, or 220 yards (200 meters).
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2148/2148-h/2148-h.htm#chap2.17
The garden like a lady fair was cut,
That lay as if she slumbered in delight,
And to the open skies her eyes did shut.
The azure fields of Heaven were ‘sembled right
In a large round, set with the flowers of light.
The flowers de luce, and the round sparks of dew.
That hung upon their azure leaves did shew
Like twinkling stars that sparkle in the evening blue.
-Giles Fletcher.
1 furlong = 1/8 of a mile, or 220 yards (200 meters).
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2148/2148-h/2148-h.htm#chap2.17
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