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1119-2021-WHAT’S IN SUPER SLEEP AND WHO WOULD WANT IT?
Plasma Energy Solution
Plasma Energy Solution
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121 views • November 19, 2021
Lynn Schmaltz discusses the Newest Never Ending Plasma Energy Super Sleep ingredients. Who would need it? How long does Plasma Energy last? Do Never Ending Plasma Energy combinations have an ‘expiration date” Lynn answers these questions and adds more information about the Sole Support Pendants and magnets. There are plain Shungite, Silver, Sole Support and magnet pendants and magnets for your phones and electronics.

TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE SPECIAL REPORTS VISIT OUR WEBSITE AND CLICK THE "FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" BOX ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE HOME PAGE. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.

Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one.

Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy