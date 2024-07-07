Henchmen of Reincarnation-Cycles on the Astral Plane: How to Escape this Archontic Prison-Planet

Source: COAST TO COAST AM OFFICIAL "Soul's Dilemma - The Handlers of Reincarnation Cycles… How To Escape the Trap"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZQOSYPnpdo





"Isabella A. Greene is a metaphysical specialist, spiritual healer, and author in service to the evolution of consciousness and ascension of humanity. In the latter half, she spoke about what happens after death and how reincarnation can be a form of entrapment. At the moment of passing, as the soul emerges from the body, people often find themselves in a tunnel of white light, which brings them into the afterlife dimension, she explained. That dimension is "populated by the beings who I call the handlers of the incarnation cycle," and they present you with a life review, she continued. According to Greene, the handlers, who often appear angelic in form, tell the soul that they didn't do so well in this lifetime in that they made people suffer in one way or another and that they need to reincarnate in order to go back to "pay off your karmic lessons."





Website: isabellagreene.com

Facebook: facebook.com/isabellagreene1111

Book: Isabella Greene: "Leaving the Trap: How to Exit Reincarnation Cycle" https://t.ly/spr0K





FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b





WATCH:

Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

Watch: "Traps in the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/2s4aacdz

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm





SEE ALSO:

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CyNUc5CROI

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwDIRMuUTxI

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E933TEzNHEM

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yCHvN_JRk4





Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM





Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap."

http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5



