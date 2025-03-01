Abortion Pill Active Chemicals Found In U.S. Drinking Water

Students for Life Action (SFLAction) has worked to successfully introduce bills in Oklahoma, West Virginia and Wyoming, to combat the spread of Chemical Abortion Pill pollution in our drinking water. The goal is to hold pharmaceutical companies responsible for the damage their products cause to the water supply and to ensure that chemically tainted blood, placenta tissue and human remains are disposed of responsibly and humanely.





The abortion industry tells us that Chemical Abortion Pills cause more than half of the abortions taking place in America today. Not only are they lethal to preborn babies and dangerous to mothers, but they may also be damaging to our environment and water supply. Despite this, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not conducted a single environmental study regarding the potential negative impacts of mifepristone. These new wastewater bills will hold the drug maker to account and do the job that the FDA is unwilling to, while protecting mothers and babies too.





Additionally, the current policy allows No Test, Online Distribution of Chemical Abortion Pills and this exposes women to injury, infertility, death, and abusers, as well as presents potential environmental pollution.





According to the National Institute of Health, “endocrine disruptors” that are common in Chemical Abortion Pills interfere with a body’s hormones and are linked with developmental, reproductive, brain, immune system functions as well as tainting our food supply and harming livestock. They pass into the water system when women flush the remains of their preborn babies into the toilet.

Wastewater facilities are NOT required to test for the presence of RU-486, misoprostol, hormones, or other chemical pollutants that may affect the health of people and animals. Additionally, treated wastewater flows into rivers and groundwater.