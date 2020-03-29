© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Will Hot Air kill nose viruses ? Your opinion is sought
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • March 29, 2020
All viruses and bacteria die at below 60 decrees C. They don`t need to be boiled. Viruses are routinely killed by heat in hospital sterilizers
This is from a 40 yr old book 1981. The Conquest of the Cold. Verified in many countries decades ago. Its certainly food for thought. This is not medical advice this video is for entertainment only. Please Comment below. Are you entertained ?
This is from a 40 yr old book 1981. The Conquest of the Cold. Verified in many countries decades ago. Its certainly food for thought. This is not medical advice this video is for entertainment only. Please Comment below. Are you entertained ?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.