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https://gnews.org/post/p3b21703
Once the CCP is over, Hcoin would absolutely become the most powerful novel currency. Secondly, Miles Guo. Thirdly, our fellow fighters in poverty. So we could know for these 3 main factors, this coin will be the most robust one—-no doubt of that