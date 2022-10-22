Secret societies: freemasons & their link to satanism

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to the great Bill Cooper and a retired Toronto police officer who expose the links between freemasonry and satanism.





The US’ first president, George Washington, was a free mason along with US Presidents James Monroe, Andrew Jackson, Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Lyndon Johnson, Gerald Ford and many others. The kabbalah, which is a school of thought in Jewish mysticism, is one of the fundamental aspects of Free Masonry. Evidence of Free Masonry is also demonstrated in today’s popular music.





Aleister Crowley, one of the most vile and evil men who ever walked on the face of the earth, was a free-mason and a satanist. Again, please refer to the video link in the comments section of this video for more information on the association between free masonry, Egyptian occultism and satanism.





A former office colleague who has since retired is also a Free Mason. On the face of his watch is a sword and a crescent moon, which is a symbol of islam.





The Roman Catholic Church, which is the whore of Babylon which sits on the Vatican beast in Revelation 17, claims to have barred or rejected Free Masonry but evidence suggests that the current Jesuit pope, Pope Francis, is a friend of Freemasonry: https://onepeterfive.com/freemasons-love-pope-francis/





The article states:





Among some Argentine traditionalist circles, it is said that Bergoglio, who is pope Francis, before becoming a bishop, disappeared for some time from circulation and was initiated into Freemasonry, then reappeared and made a career.





The article adds, Bergoglio has been shown to please various Masonic groups to such an extent that they have not made a secret of their satisfaction with him. The article also adds, A few weeks after the March 2013 election of Pope Francis, in the April 2013 issue of the Canadian Masonic Newsletter The Watermark, we read that the new Pope was even referred to as a Freemason who uses Masonic signs.





Again, Freemasonry is not of God. It’s a secret society that is linked to Egyptian occultism, the Jewish Kabbalah and to the Jesuit order of which the current pope of the Roman Catholic, pope Francis, took the Jesuit oath.





There are Free Masons in the Vatican and in the US government. Oddly enough, the Vatican is the beast that rises out of the sea while the US is the beast that rises out of the earth in Revelation 13.





I urge you please to leave this evil secret society and to turn to the Lord Jesus Christ. Only Jesus Christ or Yeshua can free you from the bonds of sin and give you eternal life, not some evil secret society.





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]