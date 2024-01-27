Our planet is in an extremely difficult situation. Recently, we have been experiencing many catastrophic climatic events, including deep-focus earthquakes. And this is just the beginning. Every deep-focus earthquake is equivalent to a large number of nuclear bombs exploding simultaneously in the depths of the planet. This implies a release of an enormous amount of additional energy. Due to that, the number of natural disasters (earthquakes, floods, tsunamis, mudflows, landslides, hurricanes, tornadoes, forest fires, snow drifts, etc.) is increasing – all these are dangerous natural events that cause emergency situations. These cataclysms, suddenly occurring in various parts of the world, take away the lives of thousands of people and entail accidents and disasters. Meanwhile, humanity still fails to unite to counteract this planetary enemy – the climate Cerberus. The world is on the verge of disaster.





