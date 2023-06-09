The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Jesus The Politician?

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Yes Warriors Of Light. There is a reason God wants all believers who are called to get involved in government, politics, culture, education and so on. It's why the apostle Paul refers to himself and believers as "ambassadors of Christ".
We are to exert the influence of the Kingdom onto this world.
On today's show, think about the many ways God has gifted you to have an influence, locally, nationally, and on the world stage. You might be surprised at what a change agent you can be! Let's Rock!
Video credits:
Jesus and Politics
Christians in Politics
http://www.christiansinpolitics.org.uk
Kerry Livgren/AD - The Fury
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troynew2006
https://www.youtube.com/@troynew2006
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