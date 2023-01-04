Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Donald J. Trump Accord? (John 5:43)…“if another shall come in his own name.”
46 views
channel image
Trump: the son of perdition
Published Yesterday |

(Thumbnail) — Source 1:https://www.ihire.com/resourcecenter/employer/pages/trump-jobs-and-the-economy

Trump, Jobs, and the Economy - What's Next?; Published by By Adam Willem, iHire; iHire; Resource Center; Date published: December 7, 2016; Date of website access: December 18, 2021.


Source 2: https://biblehub.com/daniel/8-25.htm

https://biblehub.com/isaiah/28-15.htm

https://biblehub.com/kjv/isaiah/28.htm

https://biblehub.com/john/5-43.htm

https://biblehub.com/matthew/23-9.htm

Published by Bible Hub; Old and new testament scriptures; Daniel 8:25; Isaiah 28:5; Isaiah 28:18-19; John 5:43; Matthew 23:9; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: December 18, 2021.


Source 3: https://youtu.be/l0z9lu9Nm-U

President Trump Announces Israel-UAE 'Abraham Accord' Peace Deal; Published by i24NEWS English; YouTube; Date published: August 13, 2020; Date of website access: December 18, 2021;


Source 4: https://youtu.be/-8k0KY4fiBE

Donald J. Trump: I am THE FATHER of the VACCINE; Published by IHVH; YouTube; The original video was published on April 29, 2021; Date published by IHVH: June 22, 2021; Date of website access: December 18, 2021.


Source 5: https://youtu.be/LWWQjhTFBa0

Jews For Trump car parade stirs protests, fights across NYC; Published by Eyewitness News ABC7NY; YouTube; Date published: October 26, 2020; Date of website access: December 18, 2021.


Source 6: https://youtu.be/zPVAqozW3no

Trump Tower Tour - New York City (HD); Published by Guide for the Traveler; YouTube; Date published: October 8, 2016; Date of website access: December 18, 2021.


Source 7: https://youtu.be/tlyvCYTJCO8

See Donald Trump's Long-Lost Branded Product Commercials; Published by Inside Edition; YouTube; Date published: October 16, 2015; Date of website access: December 18, 2021.


Source 8: https://youtu.be/uWuOpsKPdU8

Israeli organisation mints coin bearing Trump's image; Published by AP Archive; YouTube; Date published: May 14, 2018; Date of website access: December 18, 2021.


Source 9: https://youtu.be/CkBaF4xTx3Q

'Trump Heights': Israel names Golan Heights settlement after US president; Published by Guardian News; YouTube; Date published: June 17, 2019; Date of website access: December 18, 2021.


Source 10: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFb7_d5vjNg

Super Trump song סופר טראמפ; Published by Yaron Zehavi; YouTube; Date published: June 21, 2019; Date of website access: December 18, 2021.


Source 11: https://youtu.be/DTvePay_G0U

Inauguration of Donald Trump Square in Petach Tikvah, Israel; Published by Arutz Sheva; YouTube; Date published: July 3, 2019; Date of website access: December 18, 2021.


Source 12: https://youtu.be/V6d2IBpVT-0

Super Trump Pirchei Yerushalayim Boys Choir; Published by Mordechai Lebovits; YouTube; Date published: September 20, 2019; Date of website access: December 18, 2021.



Keywords
trumpdonald trumpbook of johnnew world orderend timesnamefreemasonryfalse messiahidolatrysynagogue of satanfalse idolbible propheciesfalse christtrump train stationtrump parade floatstrump statuestrump coinstrump heights

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket