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Breast Cancer SCAM: 1.3 Million Women MISDIAGNOSED While Natural Cures Are Hidden! (Replay)
Man in America
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Over 1.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer they never actually had, treated with mastectomies and chemotherapy, and never told there was another way. I sit down with Jonathan Otto to expose how the breast cancer industry profits from fear and why natural treatments with stunning results in published studies are being kept from you. To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo codes SETH25 or SETH30 to save. Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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