The Sacrifice Of Elite Ukrainian Brigades At Avdiivka
The Kokoda Kid
Published Yesterday

Ukrainian leaders seem to be in total panic mode as they make decisions that are just short of crazy, and it's costing the lives of what little soldiers Ukraine has left. This video paints an excellent picture of the situation and is well explained.

FOOTNOTE: With things moving so quickly in Ukraine right now, watch for the next video covering the fall of Avdiivka, posted right after this video.

Video Source:

HistoryLegends

This Video - 'Ukrainian Elite Brigades SACRIFICED in Avdiivka Rescue Mission'


Closing Theme Music:

'Mighty Russia' by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios

Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXIV

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between HistoryLegends or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


Keywords
russiaukraineukraine waravdiivkarussia ukraine special military operationfall of avdiivka

