Notice President Trump's '666' hand signs in the video?Shakespeare from "As You Like It" Act 2, scene 7, 139-143All the world's a stage,And all the men and women merely players;They have their exits and their entrances,And one man in his time plays many parts,His acts being seven ages.The politicians, the preachers, the "news" media, etc, are ALL merely players on the stage in this world. They are NO different than what we see when we watch TV or movies. We all know that the TV shows and movies that we watch are fake. Why don't we know the same thing about all of the people who are trying to CON_vince us in the media and the public arena?Trump, like Judas, is a vessel of wrath fitted to destruction. Trump is betraying the American people.Jesus said about Judas:John 17:12: While I was with them in the world, I kept them in thy name: those that thou gavest me I have kept, and none of them is lost, but the son of perdition; that the scripture might be fulfilled.Pay attention to: "that the scripture might be fulfilled".The New World Order puppet/Actor/leaders on the world stage are following the script of scripture in these Bible times.MAGA translated from Latin to English is defined as: Witch, sorcerer, magic, wizard...Also, research the words: KRAV MAGA IsraelThe Voting System is a fraud sold to the public to give them the illusion of choice = mental/ spiritual stronghold or brainwashing.The same goes for the two-party set-up. Democrats and Republicans. Back and forth. Two sides of the same coin. The mental stronghold or brainwashing has convinced us that a 2 party system exists. It does not exist. Regardless of the country in which you reside, it is ALL a fraud.The political system is an illusion to keep people in bondage. Most people fight to defend the very beliefs which are established by the controllers.Brainwashing and propaganda = spiritual strongholds.Read More: Hey Voters......... Have You Figured It Out Yet?