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Moth Queen - The Wandering Glow & Dëzmyra Proposes to Lomyly
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1 view • March 30, 2020
Composed and recorded by Moth Queen 2020. © All rights reserved.
Lomyly wakes up and finds Dëzmyra missing. She steps outside the house and finds a note on the rock telling her the location of the next note. A note on a tree, a note on a mushroom and a note to the secret field. Dëzmyra asks Lomyly to sit on the trunk and shows her two rings fashioned out of sticks. She proposes to Lomyly to be with her forever. In tears, Lomyly accepts the ring. Euphoria surrounds them.
Purchase my music in FLAC format:
Bandcamp: https://mothqueen.bandcamp.com/
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mothqueen/
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/moth-queen
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/mothqueen
Support: https://www.patreon.com/mothqueen
Lomyly wakes up and finds Dëzmyra missing. She steps outside the house and finds a note on the rock telling her the location of the next note. A note on a tree, a note on a mushroom and a note to the secret field. Dëzmyra asks Lomyly to sit on the trunk and shows her two rings fashioned out of sticks. She proposes to Lomyly to be with her forever. In tears, Lomyly accepts the ring. Euphoria surrounds them.
Purchase my music in FLAC format:
Bandcamp: https://mothqueen.bandcamp.com/
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mothqueen/
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/moth-queen
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/mothqueen
Support: https://www.patreon.com/mothqueen
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