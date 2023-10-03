The Insidious Problem of Bad Science 🔬 And how to spot it

Like in any other domain of human endeavor, there is a spectrum of quality and accuracy in science. Some double-blind, placebo-controlled human research is excellent and profoundly helpful to us in living better but I will show here that some "science" is tantamount to a ranty, opinionated blog. And some is funded by the pharmaceutical industry and really is just marketing masquerading as science...





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/1448-red-flags-bad-science