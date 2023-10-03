Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Insidious Problem of Bad Science 🔬 And how to spot it
channel image
jroseland
128 Subscribers
38 views
Published 21 hours ago

Like in any other domain of human endeavor, there is a spectrum of quality and accuracy in science. Some double-blind, placebo-controlled human research is excellent and profoundly helpful to us in living better but I will show here that some "science" is tantamount to a ranty, opinionated blog. And some is funded by the pharmaceutical industry and really is just marketing masquerading as science...


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/1448-red-flags-bad-science

Keywords
fake newssciencebad sciencephilosophyred pilldocumentaryepistemologypseudosciencepseudointellectuallimitless mindsetred flags of bad sciencehow to spot bad science

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket