Russia Ukraine Updates





August 28, 2022





On the video - Ukrainian bunkers on the outskirts of Vuhledar and the work of DPR artillerymen who fire from the MT-12 "Rapier" gun at the tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.





Retreating, the nationalists leave weapons and entire fortified areas, which the fighters of the republic use as shelter during a further breakthrough.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1hnjth-ukrainian-bunkers-on-the-outskirts-of-vuhledar-and-the-work-of-dpr-artiller.html



