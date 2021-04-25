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High Court Application Update - Virus Isolation Matter
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863 views • April 25, 2021
Ricardo Maarman who applied initially to the Constitutional Court of South Africa to request that the government of this country provide evidence that the Sars-CoV2 virus was isolated and purified provides an update on this matter
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