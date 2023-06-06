Do Not Try To Gain My Trust

I trust no one.
Jeremiah 17:5 KJV
“Thus saith the LORD; Cursed be the man that trusteth in man, and maketh flesh his arm, and whose heart departeth from the LORD.”
1 Kings Chapter 13 KJV Bible. Learn the basic lesson that God wants to teach us about doing what He tells us to do and disregarding what anyone else thinks or does who claim to be believers.
