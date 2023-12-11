ALL OF SRI LANKA HAS POWER BLACKOUT / 200 MUSLIM MEN DREAM OF JESUS IN GAZA IN SAME NIGHT / READ BELOW

Brandon cory Nagley





Dec 9, 2023





Today is now 12/10/23...I originally was going to share this minutes ago on 12/9/23 though took a while making this video. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video first off you'll see a miracle that occured in gaza while this war takes hold of many globally of what's occuring in the Middle East matching Bible prophecy as the world gathers together to go against Israel and prepping for biblical armageddon or world war 3 though to we know a false 7 year peace deal will be overseen by the antichrist that will broker a false 7 year peace deal between Israel and Palestine and the world and the bible says when they will say (peace and safety then sudden destruction shall come upon them as woman with child.. anyway a miracle occured as i said before muslims have been coming by the thousands to yeshua (jesus) to be their lord majorly especially the past many years as they are seeing Jesus in near death experiences and in visions and dreams, especially in dreams and visions matching Bible prophecy in Joel chapter 2 and Acts chapter 2 in the Bible that speaks on God giving end time dreams and visions to men women and children. Well the past few years thousands and thousands of Muslims are seeing Jesus in death getting saved out of hell not by Muhammad but by yeshua Jesus nobody else saves them as Jesus made clear in John 14:6 he said ( I am the way and the truth and life and no one comes to the Father God except through and by me) Jesus said .. in gaza a miracle of over 200 Muslim men which many lost their kids due to the war. Over 200 Muslim men saw Jesus all the same night days ago in gaza and they returned to a Christian missionary to tell of Jesus who they saw and how he told the Muslim men that he ( Jesus) is the way and only way to eternal life and salvation. So those 200 plus men all came to Christ after seeing Jesus in their dreams they had in 1 night. You'll see to breaking news in sri Lanka as power blacked out for that whole region as they are saying it was a connection and fuse issue though aren't saying earths getting hit by

2 gamma ray bursts shooting radiation and energy waves at earth along with solar radiation slamming earth and planet x coming in closer. You can expect more blackours soon globally as the radiation keeps soaking in the ionosphere causing explosions and more fires and outages globally. To you'll see a large what I call atmospheric tail created when certain planet x system bodies passing earth that can manipulate our atmosphere even at far distance creating long red, or yellow or bright orange or pink or multi colored lenticular style clouds that touch close to the ground as you'll see one caught 2 days ago over Morocco caught by someone else. You'll see pictures caught by me from nasa stereo ahead footage of different planet x system bodies passing the sun along with extra bodies passing the sun in the last few days. In Japan a new island formed as volcanic lava is shooting out of the ocean this why fish were boiled in my last video washing to the shores of Japan as japans in trouble sitting on a lava field and Japan is about to have major issues soon along with the world as volcanoes are blowing globally which is a bad sign of how close biblical wormwood/planet x is to earth and the sun. You'll see China was shooting water hoses from Chinese ships shooting the Philippines military because China said the Philippines were to close to a certain region. Not good. More war things biblically amping up. Plus more. Credited glowing cloud footage that wasn't lit up by the sun but by a planet x system body credited to (KNFofficial45) YouTube channel.





Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope and Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where I pinned my main notes.





Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=se0NGvAinFs