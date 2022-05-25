Monkey Pox Message Decoded Gematria by The Numbers

The May 2022 News Cycle “Monkey Pox” Message



Monkey Pox is 945 in Jewish Gematria, 828 in English Gematria and 138 in Simple Gematria. Monkey Pox is currently in the News Cycle so we’re going to take a look and see.



Dates/Times/Numbers (Backwards/Forwards)



One Six Six (166 611 1/66)

February Nine (2/9 2:9 209 902)

February Fifteen (2/15 15/2 2:15 512)

April Eleven (4/11 411 4:11 4-11 114)

May Thirteen (5/13 513 5:13 Taurus Bull)

Five Sixteen (516 5:16 5/16 Taurus Bull)

June Fourth (6/4 604 Gemini)

Six One Six (616 6/16 6:16)

Six Nineteen (619 6:19 6/19)

Number 7 (7 No. 7 #7 Month of July)

July Nineth (7/19 719 7:19 7/9 709 7:09)

August Fifth (8/5 85 8:5)

August Eight (8/8 88)

August Thirteen (8/13 813 8:13)

Call Nine One One (911 9:11 9/11 9-11 Emergency Help Danger)

October Second (10/2 102 1002)

October Four (10/4 104 1004)



*Dawn



*Dies on Monday (Monday can be considered the first or second day of the week. Dies could mean ends, stops, death or cease to exist)



Our second section is a list of names or people. This list is not all inclusive. We just took 13 out of the entire list. The list is as follows:



Names/People



George H W Bush

Earl Simmons

Aretha Franklin

Sophia Robot

Pamela Anderson

Julius Cesar

Crown Prince

Donald Trump

Baron Trump

Cenk Uygur

46th President

Ron Desantis

*Lady in the Red Dress (Double Meaning)



Places/Events/Attack/False Flag



Beirut Lebanon

Luxembourg

Mt Fuji (Japan, 3776 Meters-tallest peak, Volcano, 12388-Elevation, US Military Base)

La Palma Volcano

Seattle Attack

Russia Nukes Iran

United States Is Gone

Blood Moon Exodus

Cycle of Reincarnation

Purification Process

*Dawn



We have a personal message for someone. And the message is as follows: All is well. Something new is happening in your life. Whatever you are looking or searching for is in plain sight. You are ready for what you’ve been preparing for or what lies ahead. Stay focused and enjoy the ride cause you’re at the Finish Line.



Someone has a chip in his or her brain and is being mind controlled by the Illuminati or some other entity. It could be one of the people in the list above, possibly the 46th President. He may or may not be enslaved by a demon or his vessel or flesh suit could be inhabited by a demon.



The Hadron Collider was recently restarted at CERN. This could possibly lead to a lights out or internet shutdown event or scenario.



Light switch could mean power outage, someone’s lights being turned off as in death. It could also mean a country losing power or electricity. It could have something to do with The internet, 5G or 6G being switched on.



We have the word vomiting which could mean possible poisoning or a symptom of something. We have died on Monday which could mean that someone is going to be poisoned and die on a Monday. According to the Simpsons, a male United States President dies while in office an a female takes over.



Votes could have something to do with an upcoming election. So this could be election fraud or cancellation of an election due to the internet or electricity being turned off.



The next message we have is about a Man. Now it could be about one of the men listed above or not. Also this person may or may not be a biological male.



The message is as follows: This man is insanely selfish. He has evil plans for society or the world. There is a real possibility that he is an enemy of the state and a danger to society. He was an unwanted child or he has an unwanted child. There is impending doom associated with this man with the outcome being the United States as we know it is gone or he will bring about the end of life.



Message about a Man



Real Possibility

Evil Plans

He is insanely selfish

A Danger to Society

Unwanted Child

Impending Doom

The Outcome is No More Life

United States is Gone



Spiritual Message



Jesus Wept (John 11:35)



Lord of Lords



Three Unclean Spirits (Revelations 16:13-14)



And I saw three unclean spirits like frogs come out of the mouth of the dragon, and out of the mouth of the beast, and out of the mouth of the false prophet.



Lord Your God



Lord is Coming



Are You Ready



Jesus is Here



The Day of Atonement



Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the Jewish year. It's the day of atonement after the Jewish new year, Rosh Hashanah. On this day, Jews ask God for forgiveness for their sins to secure their fate. It's also known as the Sabbath of Sabbaths. 10/4/22-10/5/22



Spirit of God



Apostle Paul



Gospel of Mark



Earth Realm Dome



The Outcome is No More Life



Impending Doom



Purification Process



Acts 2:38 contains the admonition, “Repent and be baptized”—representing the first two steps in this purification process. But, as with the first step, an ongoing washing must occur throughout our converted life. 1 John 1:9 says if we confess our sins, God will forgive us and cleanse us from unrighteousness.



Blood Moon Exodus (Possible Rapture during a Blood Moon)



Cycle of Reincarnation (Birth, life, death, and rebirth)