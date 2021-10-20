TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE JEWISH BIOWEAPON VIRUS

Unsafe_Space



Harry Vox - Unsafe Space



6299 subscribers







After treating friends and family for the JEWISH Covid-19 Bioweapon Virus, I tested positive for it.

Not particularly worried because I can read.

And if you can read you know that without ANY treatment its virtually impossible to die from it, but with IVERMECTIN you recover very fast.

The Jewish media (owned by the Jewish banking cartels) is trying to protect these cartels by scarring the retards who are so stupid that they haven't yet figured out that Jew Media is Lie Media. But there are less and less of these shamefully brainless idiots who still watch that shit - but that doesn't stop the liars in the Jew media for trying to cause as much harm to Americans and the western world and they possibly can.