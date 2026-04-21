NHL Game 1 Highlights | Senators vs. Hurricanes - April 18, 2026

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#NHL #Hockey #Highlights
00:00:00 - 1st Regulation Period
00:02:53 - 2nd Regulation Period
00:06:38 - 3rd Regulation Period
The Ottawa Senators and Carolina Hurricanes face off in a high-intensity battle to open their playoff series. Both teams demonstrate physical play and strategic offensive pressure as they compete for momentum on the ice.