JIMMY DORE ON COMEDY, COURAGE, AND THE COST OF TRUTH

Comedian and podcast host Jimmy Dore became an unexpected voice in the medical freedom movement after experiencing an adverse reaction to the COVID vaccine and choosing to speak out. He shares the backlash he faced from Hollywood—and how that journey led him to moderate the “An Inconvenient Study” world premiere Q&A.